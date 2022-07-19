HomeLocalSilver Alert Issued for Woman Last Seen in Attala County

Silver Alert Issued for Woman Last Seen in Attala County

FROM THE MISS. BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION:

 

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 22-year-old Breanna Massey of Charlestown, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.  She is described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

She was last seen Saturday, July 16, at about 10:40 a.m., wearing a pink and white t-shirt and shorts, walking south in the 90 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in Attala County.

Family members say Breanna Massey suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Breanna Massy, contact the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s office at 662-647-5511.

