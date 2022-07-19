Silver Alert Issued for Woman Last Seen in Attala County

FROM THE MISS. BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION:

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 22-year-old Breanna Massey of Charlestown, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi. She is described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

She was last seen Saturday, July 16, at about 10:40 a.m., wearing a pink and white t-shirt and shorts, walking south in the 90 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in Attala County.