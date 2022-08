Monday, August 22, 2022

11:21 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Edinburg on Hwy 16 West. The driver sustained only minor injuries.

12:24 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious person at a residence on Damascus Church Road off Hwy 43.

4:00 p.m. – Carthage Police were notified of a reckless driver traveling on Hwy 16 West toward the city limits.