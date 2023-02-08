Small Fires, Trespassers, Disturbances and Break ins in Leake

Tuesday 2/7/23

2:37 a.m. – Barnes Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire on Hwy 35 near Copper Head Road.

9:06 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Fire Department were sent to a one-vehicle accident with injuries on Forest Grove Road near the Natchez Trace.

11:44 a.m. – Leake Fire Department was sent to a trash fire by Old Pickens Road.

12:41 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report that someone had broken a church on Mars Hill.

1:14 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check on suspicious activity on Old Canton Road.

3:47 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check on an unknown disturbance on Old Salem Road.

4:50 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a disturbance at Pearl River Foods on Hwy 25 Frontage Road.

6:51 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked on the report of a trespasser and reported shots fired on Old Hwy 43.

7:39 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to an unknown disturbance on Minerva Street.

8:31 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to see a resident of Hwy 35 S in Walnut Grove about reported shots fired outside their residence.

9:28 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a shop on Hwy 16 after a caller reported a prowler.

10:31 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check an alarm at the Dollar General in Edinburgh.