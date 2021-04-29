SNAP Supplement May Be Added Today

A SNAP supplement may be on the way. The Mississippi Department of Human Services said “If your household normally receives a supplemental benefit amount less than $95 on the 2nd of each month, you will now receive an amount up to $95. If you received less than $95 on April 6th, 2021, you will receive the difference between what you received April 6th and $95. These benefits will automatically be added to your EBT card today.

#MSMDHS Households that normally receive a supplemental benefit amount of $95 or more on the 2nd of each month, you will not receive an additional amount. Households currently receiving emergency supplements of $95 or more will not receive an additional supplement. http://www.mdhs.ms.gov/snap-emergency-allotment-minimum…/