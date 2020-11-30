SNAP Benefits Extended Through December

SNAP benefits will continue in December. The Mississippi Department of Human Services has announced that the Food and Nutrition Service has approved Mississippi’s request to provide the emergency allotment of supplements for December 2020 to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients.

“For SNAP cases with a paid benefit for December, emergency supplements will be made available on December 2, 2020. For households being approved for SNAP during December, emergency supplements will be made available to eligible households two days after case approval.” For more information visit https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/mdhs-announces-additional…/

The approval was based on the continuing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic