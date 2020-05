“SNAP” Continues

The Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program continues. According to the MDHS website, households currently receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be eligible for a supplemental benefit for May 2020. Similar benefits were provided for certified SNAP households for the months of March and April 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis. To learn more visit https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/mdhs-announces-additional-benefits…/

#covid19 #coronavirus #socialdistancing #MSMDHS