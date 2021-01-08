Snow Possible Sunday Night In Central Mississippi

Snow could be in the air Sunday night in to Monday morning. The national weather service in Jackson said confidence is increasing that a weather system may bring an accumulation of snow or at least a wintry mix. Bridges could become snow covered and slick. We will keep you updated as information becomes available.

The possibility of wintry weather is a good time to remember to-

1) Fill your vehicle with gas

2) Make sure your vehicle is winterized with antifreeze and check tire pressure

3) Stock extra food and water