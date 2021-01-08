Home » Leake » Snow Possible Sunday Night In Central Mississippi

Snow Possible Sunday Night In Central Mississippi

Snow could be in the air Sunday night in to Monday morning. The national weather service in Jackson said confidence is increasing that a weather system may bring an accumulation of snow or at least a wintry mix. Bridges could become snow covered and slick. We will keep you updated as information becomes available.
The possibility of wintry weather is a good time to remember to-
1) Fill your vehicle with gas
2) Make sure your vehicle is winterized with antifreeze and check tire pressure
3) Stock extra food and water

