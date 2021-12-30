Snowflakes Possible On Sunday

Originally, the National Weather Service thought the weekend rain would be gone by the time cold air behind a front moves into central Mississippi on Sunday. But now forecasters think some precipitation may linger as temperatures fall. And they say there’s a slight chance of snow flurries or snow showers Sunday morning in places like Kosciusko, Carthage and Philadelphia– and as far south as the Jackson area. But it’s forecast to be what the Weather Service calls “non-impactful” snow with no significant accumulations expected. Sunday night’s lows should be the coldest of the winter– in the low to mid 20s.