Soccer Coaches Needed for Spring Soccer at Northside Park

Spring Soccer Registration is completed at Northside Park The good news is that Spring soccer registration 2021 had a large turnout. The other news is that now they need for more volunteer soccer coaches to meet sign up. Additional coaches are needed in all age groups from 4 years to 13 for boys and girls. Now, you can help. For more information see below.
following coaches for each age group:
U6 ( 4&5 year olds) need 1 more.
U8 (6&7 year olds) need 4 more.
U10 (8&9 year olds) need 2 more.
U14 (10-13 year olds) need 3 more.
If interested please TEXT 6016564101 with your name and number.