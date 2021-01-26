Home » Local » Soccer Coaches Needed for Spring Soccer at Northside Park

Soccer Coaches Needed for Spring Soccer at Northside Park

Posted on
Spring Soccer Registration is completed at Northside Park The good news is that Spring soccer registration 2021 had a large turnout. The other news is that now they need for more volunteer soccer coaches to meet sign up. Additional coaches are needed in all age groups from 4 years to 13 for boys and girls. Now, you can help. For more information see below. 
following coaches for each age group:
U6 ( 4&5 year olds) need 1 more.
U8 (6&7 year olds) need 4 more.
U10 (8&9 year olds) need 2 more.
U14 (10-13 year olds) need 3 more.
If interested please TEXT 6016564101 with your name and number.

Submit a Comment