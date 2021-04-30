Softball Tournament In Mcmillan Park This Saturday

A Softball Tournament is coming to Carthage this weekend. The event will take place this Saturday at McMillan Park. According to City Clerk Penny Spears “there will be 10 teams playing throughout the day starting at 9am. It will be a group of youth from the 8 year old age group. And we are really looking forward to it.” This time last year tournaments and little league were both cancelled and at one point the entire park was closed, all due to Covid-19. But now everything is back on track and open again. The Park is open, the venues and fields are open and the tournament will be going strong all day long.