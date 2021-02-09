Some Walmart Locations To Provide Covid-19 Vaccines Starting Today

Select Mississippi Walmart stores will start providing the Covid-19 Vaccine starting today. According to the Mississippi Department of Health, certain locations will administer the vaccine, including Kosciusko and Canton in our region. Adults 65 and over and those with certain chronic health conditions are eligible for the vaccination. For additional details including guidelines, registration and a complete list of participating locations. See below.

Make a vaccination appointment online at https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302, or by calling a specific location from the list below. (Requires free Walmart account that you can create at their website.)