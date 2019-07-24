South of the River Roux just around the corner

The Roux 2019 is just is less than two months away and applications are being accepted for food, arts and crafts, and pickers row vendors. The application can be downloaded at www.walnutgrove-ms.com or facebook @WalnutGroveMiss, or you can request one by calling Town of Walnut Grove at 601-253-2321 Tuesday-Friday.

South of the River Roux is set for Saturday September 21st at Roux Field in Walnut Grove, MS. The Roux is a mixture of Fun, Food, and Music this year featuring The Mississippi Blues Child Mr. Sipp. For more information contact The Main Street Chamber of Leake County at 601-267-9231.