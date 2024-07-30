Southern Speech Causing Problems for AI

Last month we were told that a study of American speech patterns rated the Mississippi accent as the country’s “most appealing”. Now, the word is that the same Southern drawl that many of us are accustomed to may be the toughest for artificial intelligence to work with. The language learning platform Guide2Fluency.com says voice recognition technology seems to have the most problems with all things Southern– and someone here asking for recommendations on the best catfish might get sent to a pet shop. And it’s not just AI that has trouble with the way we talk. Guide2Fluency says its survey of 3,000 Americans rated Southern speech as the “most misunderstood” in the country.
Katheryn ColemanJuly 30, 2024 at 8:20 am
Frankly, I’m flattered that we were chosen as “most appealing” accent. We have been blessed with that and “The Most Beautiful College Campus” with the University of Mississippi, fondly known as Ole Miss. come on down to the “Sip.”
SkimmyJuly 30, 2024 at 1:56 pm
I never thought my accent which makes Ellie Mae Clampett sound cosmopolitan would become an a**et.
David HillJuly 30, 2024 at 7:55 pm
What is youns talken about ??
theresa mcafeeJuly 31, 2024 at 12:30 am
This is not new to me and my husband he has never been able to pay a bill on any voice system.