Special Election Day is Tuesday in Parts of Central Miss.

LOUISVILLE, Miss.–You may be hearing about tomorrow being a special election day. In central Mississippi that is for state Senate District 32,m which covers parts of Winston County and areas just east of Philadelphia.

People running for the seat are W.J. Coleman, Rod Hickman, Bradley Joseph Sudduth, James Creer, Justin Curtis Creer, Minh Duong, Kim Houston, Keith Jackson and Stan Copeland. That’s nine people in all.

Polls open at 7 tomorrow morning. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.