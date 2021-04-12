Speeding continues in Carthage. Last October City Hall announced that designated speed limits were going to be enforced and consequences of breaking the law would be ticketing. Yet, excessive speeding is continuing especially in residential areas where streets have speed limits of 20 miles per hour or less according to city officials. Now, with spring in the air and more children playing outside, the hazards have increased. What can you do? Slow down and if you see something, report it. says City Hall.