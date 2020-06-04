Spend 1st Saturday at The Max

Join The Max for First Saturday! Bring the family to Meridian for a day of fun. The MAX galleries will be open, with social distancing recommended. Don’t miss these events, all held outdoors in The MAX courtyard: Live music with Daniel Houze from noon–1pm and a Floral Arranging Demonstration with Jo Beth Bounds from 1:30–2:30pm. And you’ll receive a free goody bag. For those of you practicing safer-at-home measures, The MAX will operate a Drive Thru from 10am–noon; you can pick up a free to-go goody bag (while supplies last), and throughout the day, enjoy the scheduled events via Facebook Live. Discount admission: $5 Adults | $1 Youth 6–17 | Kids 5 and under + Members free. All events are free with museum admission.