Ball Registration deadline has been extended in Philadelphia. That means T-Ball, Softball and Baseball are all on the schedule for Northside Park this spring. The deadline for registration is this Friday, February 26th. The fee for T-ball is $60. and is for children four and five years of age. Softball and Baseball registration is $90. Children ages 6-13 are eligible. Registration takes place daily at Philadelphia City Hall between 8am-5pm.