Ball registration continues in Carthage. Applications are available at City Hall for T-Ball, Soft Ball and Baseball. The fee is $60. per person. According to City Clerk Penny Spears the deadline is this Friday. There are still slots available. City Hall is open 8am-5pm daily. The park reopening had been postponed until recently due to Covid-19 concerns.

For more information call phone number is 601-267-8322