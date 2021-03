Spring Fling is coming to Louisville. The Louisville/Winston Chamber of Commerce said “our first Spring Fling Market is this Saturday, March 27th from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm in the Louisville Community Safe Room (The Dome). We will host local merchants and artisans, as well as, local Chef’s serving up their signature dishes all day!” There will be a fashion show, demonstrations and shopping. For more information call 662-773-8719