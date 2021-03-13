Spring Forward Time This Weekend And Make Some Changes

Daylight savings time starts at 2am this Sunday. So, remember to move your clocks forward 1 hour by this Saturday night. Also, Chief Davis of the Mississippi State Fire Marshals “wants to remind everyone that this weekend when you change your clocks forward to make sure to test every smoke alarm in your house. So before going to bed make sure you have working smoke alarms and to test them. There have been 13 fire deaths since March 1st and 8 of these deaths occurred in homes with no working smoke alarms. Please, do not think a fire can’t happen to you, because it can. Never go to sleep without a working smoke alarm.”