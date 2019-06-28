Staff shortages cause driver’s license stations to close

In the last 10 days, at least 8 drivers license stations across Mississippi have been closed because of staff shortages. The Philadelphia location was closed twice in the last few days for that reason.

Philadelphia resident Dori Dixon said she was disappointed after arriving Thursday and realizing it was closed.

“I came today to get a state ID because certain places don’t take tribal IDs anymore, and like usual, it was closed,” Dixon said.

Dixon said the recent closings are a big inconvenience for her.

“I’ve came probably twice within the month and they’ve had shortages and had to close,” Dixon said.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety released a statement encouraging people to check their website to see if the services that are needed can be completed online.

The Philadelphia office is expected to be open Friday.