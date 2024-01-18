HomeAttalaStalking and Felony Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

Stalking and Felony Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

by
SHARE NOW

TIMMY T LEWIS, 52, of Sallis, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Contempt of Court, KPD.  Bond $0, $0.

 

RYAN S MOSS, 26, of Carthage, Stalking, CPD.  Bond $1,139.25.

 

ROBERT E PRIMER, 68, of Carthage, Hold for Other County, Hold for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

EDWARD G PULLIN, 46, of Philadelphia, Felony Court Order – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

FRANK J SCOTT, 44, of Mooreville, Felony Indictment – Leake County Circuit Court, Felony Hold for Other County, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

LC SHEPARD, 72, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $15,000, $15,000, $478, $418.

 

BRITTANY L STEWART, 26, of Senatobia, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

LAWRENCE STRIBLING, 74, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets by Impeding Traffic, LCSO.  Bond $1,500, $500, $500, $500.

 

LINDAE SUMMERS, 22, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond N/A, $674.25, $674.25.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

Leake Academy Closed Tuesday, January 16

Felony Forgery, Domestic and Disorderly Charges in Leake and Attala

Felony Cyberstalking and DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake

Aggravated Domestic Violence, a Terroristic Threat, and Petit Larceny Arrests in Leake and Attala

Burglary and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake