Stalking and Felony Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

TIMMY T LEWIS, 52, of Sallis, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $0, $0.

RYAN S MOSS, 26, of Carthage, Stalking, CPD. Bond $1,139.25.

ROBERT E PRIMER, 68, of Carthage, Hold for Other County, Hold for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A, N/A.

EDWARD G PULLIN, 46, of Philadelphia, Felony Court Order – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

FRANK J SCOTT, 44, of Mooreville, Felony Indictment – Leake County Circuit Court, Felony Hold for Other County, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

LC SHEPARD, 72, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $15,000, $15,000, $478, $418.

BRITTANY L STEWART, 26, of Senatobia, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

LAWRENCE STRIBLING, 74, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets by Impeding Traffic, LCSO. Bond $1,500, $500, $500, $500.

LINDAE SUMMERS, 22, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond N/A, $674.25, $674.25.