Standing for American Freedom Concert to benefit Friends of MS Veterans

Travis Tritt is coming to the Mississippi Coliseum along with Lee Greenwood on December 5th for “Standing for American Freedom”, a patriotic concert event.

The two will perform at the Mississippi Coliseum the first Sunday in December at 5:30 pm. Tickets are for sale now starting at $25. Click here to get yours today. You may also purchase tickets at the Mississippi Coliseum Box Office.

All military personnel and active first responders will receive $5 off admission. To receive the discount, tickets must be purchased in person at the Coliseum Box Office and proof of identification is required.

The concert is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. with Lee Greenwood performing “God Bless the USA” along with several other songs. Travis Tritt will take the stage at 7 pm to perform “What Say You” as well as a full 90-minute concert.

This event is in honor of all veterans and active military personnel as well as the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor which will be observed nationwide on December 7th. A portion of each ticket sale will benefit The Friends of Mississippi Veterans.

During the event, all Mississippi veterans of each military branch will be recognized and honored including surviving World War II veterans. Several special guests will pay tribute to our veterans at the event, former Governor Phil Bryant among them.