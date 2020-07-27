Free Covid Testing Tomorrow In Standing Pine

FREE Covid testing continues tomorrow in Standing Pine. This testing is available at the Standing Pine Facility. You must pre-register. To schedule an appointment sign up with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html or call 601-496-7200 if you do not have a smart phone.

Where – Standing Pine Facility, 416 Arrowhead Rd, Standing Pine Community – Tuesday July 28th

Mississippi reported 1,207 new Covid-19 cases as of late yesterday. Leake County has reported 724 cases overall and remains off the hotspot list.