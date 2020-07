Be a part of the Inaugural State Games of Mississippi Corn Hole Tournament this Saturday, July 11 at The MAX in Downtown Meridian! Sign up as an individual or a team in the beginner, competitive, or advanced division.

$20 per person per event | Free for spectators

8–9 a.m.: Check-In and Registration

9 a.m.–?: Athletes compete in The MAX courtyard, followed by an official awards ceremony.

www.stategamesofms.org