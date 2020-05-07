State Health Officer Social Distances In Leake County

The State Health Officer social distanced while in Leake County. Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Health Officer, visited with a group of community leaders yesterday at Carthage City Hall. Everyone wore masks and sat six feet apart. Concerns were addressed such as accelerated testing access in the region, safe working and social environments, as well as steps for responsible, deliberate ways of reopening the community. Potential guidelines such as continued social distancing, and other precautionary methods were shared. According to Dr. Dobbs, more testing would be conducted in the region as well as more outreach to different aspects of the community.