State inmate collapses, dies at Kemper-Neshoba jail

A state inmate at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility in DeKalb collapsed Tuesday and was pronounced dead later at a local hospital.

Limarion Reaves, 28, was talking to a relative on a jail phone when he fell ill shortly before 1 p.m., according to Warden Johnny Crockett. CPR and AED shocks were administered by medical staff until an ambulance arrived.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Reaves was sentenced to three years in prison on May 16, 2019, for aggravated assault in Leflore County.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says it will continue to provide information as it becomes available and says it’s committed to providing updates as quickly as possible.