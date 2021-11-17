State Intends to Execute David Neal Cox Wednesday

PARCHMAN, Miss.–The last thing David Neal Cox’s wife saw before she died was her husband raping her 12 year old daughter. Cox shot and killed his wife, assaulting his stepdaughter in front of her in their home in north Mississippi.

Today he pays. Cox is expected to be the first person executed in the state since 2012.

Gov. Reeves has said he does not intend to stop the execution.

“The Governor has reviewed the facts of this case and there is no question that David Cox committed these horrific crimes. Mr. Cox has admitted his guilt on multiple occasions and has been found competent by both the Circuit Court and Mississippi Supreme Court,” said ba statement from the governor’s office.

“Further, Mr. Cox himself filed a motion requesting that all appeals be dismissed and his execution date be set. In light of this, the Governor has no intention at this time of granting clemency or delaying this execution.”

Cox stopped his appeals in 2018, and told the court that his Amish faith dictates he pay for his crimes.