State Law Enforcement To Get Hazard Pay

Gov. Reeves says law enforcement officers have been working dangerous jobs made even more so by the COVID pandemic and “dangerous” anti-police rhetoric. He says those officers deserve hazard pay– and he’s giving it to them, just in time for Christmas. Reeves announced Monday that about 1,750 state officers will receive one-time payments of $1000. And he says he’s hoping the legislature will build on the hazard pay model and consider payments for local law enforcement and emergency medical personnel. The money being paid this month will go to employees of the Department of Public Safety and other state agencies.