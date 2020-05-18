Statewide Covid Testing Plan Being Implemented in LTC Community

A statewide Covid testing plan is being implemented. According to Governor Tate Reeves and the MSDH State Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, an aggressive 14 day testing plan covering all Long Term Care facilities in Mississippi is being launched. Included will be residents as well as employees. Gov. Reeves said there are 16,651 LTC residents and 10,705 employees statewide. 1,479 cases have been diagnosed overall including 251 deaths. Attala county is reporting 64 diagnosed cases, Neshoba, 48, and Leake reporting 4. LTC facilities are considered vulnerable due to the older age, physical vulnerabilities, and the close proximity of patients. According to Dr. Dobbs, this testing strategy is being introduced to in order to prevent further spreading.