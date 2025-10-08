Statewide Tornado Drill Planned This Morning

This is Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi– and the National Weather Service is urging us to get ready for the state’s secondary tornado season which begins in November…

“Make sure people know things about severe weather, know the difference between watches and warnings, have multiple ways to receive their warnings and have a plan in place to protect your family..”

Michael Hill at the Weather Service in Jackson says we didn’t have to worry about a lot of bad weather during the summer, but now that fall is here, the severe storms could sneak up on us…

“Our first event could be a really volatile one and people are caught off guard. (They say) ‘Oh man, it’s been quiet for a while,’ and then they get, you know, bulldozed by an EF-3 or 4 tornado..”

The highlight of this week’s activities is this morning’s statewide tornado drill, a chance for people to practice what they would do if a real storm were headed their way…

“I don’t know exactly how much participation we get, but we do advertise it, we make sure everybody knows that, around 9:15, please go through your plans..”

So far this year, there’ve been 73 tornadoes in Mississippi.