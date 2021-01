Statutory Rape and Abuse of a Vulnerable Person in Leake Attala Arrests

JOHN C BALLENGER, 20, of Brandon, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

DREVONTE T BARNES, 30, of Kosciusko, Abuse or Neglect of a Vulnerable Person, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Hold – Detainer for MDOC.

STANLEY L CHAMBLEE, 41, of Carthage, Shoplifting, CPD. Bond $889.25.

CHRISTIE J COLLIER, 45, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 6, CPD. Bond $0.

BANNON D DEES, 26, of Louisville, Warrant, Bond Surrender, LCSO. Bond $929, N/A.

JAMES FICKLIN, 31, of Lena, Circuit Court Order, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CHRISTIAN R FLOWERS, 36, of Carthage, Statutory Rape, CPD. Bond $5,000.

JONTIESE L FORTUNE, 32, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CHRISTOPHER P GIPSON, 34, of Walnut Grove, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, WGPD. Bond N/A.

MORRIS R HARKINS, 44, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

LAUREN B INGRAM, 29, of Union, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bond Surrender, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond $1,000, N/A, N/A.

WILLIE J KEYS, 33, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond N/A.