Statutory Rape and Domestic Violence Arrests in Leake & Attala

DANIEL R HURREN, 35, of Kosciusko, Littering, No Driver’s License, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $331.

LEON T LEWIS, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,500.

REANNA MARBLE, 31, of Kosciusko, Possession of Paraphernalia, Littering, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

DEZAVIAN L MCALLISTER, 24, of Carthage, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $10,000, $1,000.

JYRALL D MCCRAY, 27, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,174.25, $674.25, $478, $418.

ANDREW W MCMILLAN, 26, of Carthage, Statutory Rape, LCSO. Bond N/A.

FRANK MIRAMONTEZ, 39, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

ASHLEY RAGSDALE, 25, of Walnut Grove, Indecent Exposure, Obstructing Public Streets by Impeding Traffic, CPD. Bond $389.25, $239.25.