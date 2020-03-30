Statutory Rape, Drug Possession, and Other Recent Arrests

ALYSHIA M. BREWER, 18, of Kosciusko, Disturbance of Family, Attala Justice Court.

DEVLYN COPELAND, 40, of Carthage, Domestic Violence / Disturbance, Leake County Justice Court.

DARREN D. GRAY, 19, of Carthage, Bond Revoked, Warrant x 5, Leake County Circuit Court.

MARCUS D. HUFFMAN, 29, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Simple Assault, Carthage Municipal Court.

ARCHIE B. MCKAY, 23, of Camden, DUI – 1st, Insurance Law, Obstructing Traffic, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Whiskey / Liquor, Leake County Justice Court.

DEVIN R. PIERCE, 25, of Carthage, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana in Vehicle, Hold for Investigation, Carthage Municipal Court.

BRYAN L. SIMPSON, 29, of Carthage, Statutory Rape, Leake County Circuit Court.

TRACY F. SMITH, 45, of Carthage, Possession of Meth, Public Drunk, Concealed Weapon, Failure to Comply, Leake County Circuit Court.

THOMAS J. STAATS, 31, of Carthage, Domestic Violence / Disturbance, Leake County Justice Court.

CAREY E. STROUD, 40, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct, Attala Justice Court.