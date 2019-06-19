Stolen calves located, returned to Scott County

Twenty-nine stolen calves stolen from a Forest stockyard have been returned.

Surveillance video showed two suspects loading the calves onto a trailer at Tadlock Stockyard in Forest around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

The Mississippi Agriculture Department’s Theft Bureau, along with Forest police, were able to locate the calves and make an arrest.

According to Forest Police Chief Will Jones, one man is in custody.

Michael T. Lindsey, of Bernice, La., will be charged with livestock theft. He was arrested Tuesday around 4 a.m.

The calves were recovered in Louisiana and returned to Tadlock. Police are still investigating the other man involved in the livestock theft.

The owners are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the other suspect.