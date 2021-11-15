Stolen Short Bus Found in Leake

2:54 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a vehicle that was wrecked in a ditch on Highway 487 near Old Salem Road. No injuries were reported.

6:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Natchez Trace Parkway Rangers were dispatched to the Natchez Trace Parkway near Forest Grove Road when they received a call reporting a vehicle struck a tree. No injuries were reported.

1:12 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted about stolen property being on Highway 35 North. A short school bus from Richland that had been stolen was found there. This is still under investigation and we will update with more information as it becomes available.

2:04 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Rice Creek Road for a domestic disturbance.