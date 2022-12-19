UPDATE: Stolen Vehicle Recovered by KPD

**9:20 pm UPDATE** Kosciusko Police have recovered the stolen truck. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

At approximately 4:38 pm on Sunday, December 18th a white 2011 Ford F350 truck with a work bed on it was stolen from Central Tire Service on Hwy 35 South in Kosciusko.

Two black males (pictured below) were seen getting into the truck and headed down Hwy 35 South when they left Central Tire Service.

If you have any information about the stolen vehicle or the individuals who stole it, contact Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8447).