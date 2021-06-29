Storm Debris Removal Continues in Walnut Grove

Storm debris and removal pick up continues this week and next week in Walnut Grove. The service is provided by Graham County Land Company throughout the municipal limits of Walnut Grove. Property owners must must place the debris such as tree or vegetative to the right of way for pick up.
After this service concludes on the end of next week, property owners will be solely responsible for the debris and will no longer be allowed to place it in the right of way.
For additional information call WG Town Hall at 601-253-2321