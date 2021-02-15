Storm Impact Timed For Late Night into Morning

Winter weather will continue to impact the area this evening ahead of a more potent system to arrive after midnight. According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, the greatest impact of this storm is scheduled to be between 4am-1pm in Leake County and 6 am-3pm in Neshoba. Significant accumulations of ice, sleet, and snow will result in dangerous travel conditions as well as downed trees and power lines. Impacts will likely be most significant where freezing rain and sleet accumulate quickly. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of the area.