Story Time with Uncle Si from Duck Dynasty is Tomorrow

‘Story Time with Uncle Si’ is tomorrow and tickets are still available. Si Robertson, star of Duck Dynasty, is coming to Philadelphia for a night full of entertainment and stories. The event will be at the Neshoba Coliseum. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Kids under 12 may attend free. Doors open at 6pm for the 7pm event. For ticket information call the Community Development Partnership at 601-656-1000 or click Story Time with Uncle Si Tickets in Philadelphia, MS, United States (ticketleap.com)