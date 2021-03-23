Strong Winds Likely!

Strong winds are likely. According to the National Weather Service of Jackson, Wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible from around midnight until 8am Tuesday morning over portions of Mississippi including our area. These wind gusts may cause weak trees and limbs to fall. High profile vehicles may become unsteady due to wind gusts. There is a slight possibility for wind gusts as high as 40-50 miles per hour on the outskirts of central Mississippi and the western portion of our state. This could produce some power outages.