JACKSON, Miss.–Students who are on a hybrid learning schedule can compete in school sports. The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced that decision Thursday, the same day that Kosciusko schools decided to provide a hybrid option after a two-week period on all-virtual learning.

It was also the same day that the Mississippi Dept. of Education decided to allow the hybrid option.

But, students who are all virtual are still not eligible to compete. That decision stands.