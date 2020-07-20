Stuff The Bus Coming to Neshoba Tomorrow

Stuff The Bus is Coming to Philadelphia. United Way of East Mississippi’s Neshoba County Stuff the Bus is tomorrow, July 21st at Community Development Partnership at The Depot from 9am – 3pm! Please bring donations of school supplies, new or gently used uniforms, and monetary donations!

Kona Ice of Meridian will be at Stuff the Bus and for every person who brings a donation to Stuff the Bus at The Depot will receive a FREE snow cone complimentary of The Citizens Bank!

TCB is a proud supporter of the local schools and students! Come out and help them Stuff the Bus!