Summer Library Reading Program Starting Soon

The Summer reading program is starting soon at Carthage-Leake County Library. The program will run from June 14th – July 18 and will include activities for all ages, including outdoor storytimes, virtual programming, and reading challenges.

“We are excited to be able to offer outdoor programming this year. Everybody is ready to get out, enjoy some fresh air, and have fun,” said Carthage-Leake County Librarian, Nanc Cain. “We know our patrons have been waiting a long time for this event to start up again.”

Children, teens, and adults can register now or during the event by downloading theBeanstack app from the Apple/ Google app store or visiting midmisslib.com and clickingBeanstack.