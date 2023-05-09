Sunday Blazes and a Child Locked in a Vehicle in Leake

On Sunday, May 7th at approximately 11:02 a.m., Madden Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Laurel Hill Road near Withers Road where a track hoe was reported to be in flames. No one was reported to be injured and the track hoe was a total loss.

A Leake County Deputy responded to a call on Standing Pine Road just before 2 p.m. where a child was locked in a vehicle. The deputy was able to get the child out of the vehicle safely.

Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Withers Road for a vehicle fire just after 4 p.m. The vehicle burned completely, and no one was reported to be injured.