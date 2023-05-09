HomeLeakeSunday Blazes and a Child Locked in a Vehicle in Leake

Sunday Blazes and a Child Locked in a Vehicle in Leake

by

On Sunday, May 7th at approximately 11:02 a.m., Madden Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Laurel Hill Road near Withers Road where a track hoe was reported to be in flames.  No one was reported to be injured and the track hoe was a total loss.

A Leake County Deputy responded to a call on Standing Pine Road just before 2 p.m. where a child was locked in a vehicle.  The deputy was able to get the child out of the vehicle safely.

Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Withers Road for a vehicle fire just after 4 p.m.  The vehicle burned completely, and no one was reported to be injured.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Malicious Mischief and Assault in Attala and Leake

Burglary, Grand Larceny, Assault, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake

Enhanced Concealed Carry Class this Saturday at Leake County Sheriff’s Office

Dope, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Leake and Attala

Receiving Stolen Property, Domestic Violence, and Many Drug Charges in Attala and Leake Arrests

Leake County Takes Several Awards at Keep Mississippi Beautiful Luncheon