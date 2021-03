2:52 am-On Highway 16 East, an individual called in that their car was broke down and was off the road.

8:27 am-A shooting took place at 7838 Highway 43 and the caller advised the suspect shot at her vehicle with kids inside of the vehicle. Suspect ran into the back of the caller’s vehicle.

12:59 pm-A disturbance on 869 Highway 487 West was called in to the police because a male was refusing to leave. Male did end up leaving without assistance.