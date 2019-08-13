Superstar Bret Michaels Brings His Unbroken World Tour to Pearl River Resort

Multiplatinum global superstar Bret Michaels will be performing live at Pearl River Resort this month! The former frontman for the 80’s group Poison will take the stage on Saturday, August 31 at 8:00pm in the Silver Star Convention Center. Tickets to this standing room only concert are on sale now for $35.

Must be 21 years of age or older to attend. Tickets may be purchased online at www.pearlriverresort.com. For more information on Pearl River Resort, call 1.866.447.3275 or visit www.pearlriverresort.com. To stay updated on all Pearl River Resort news and events, join us on your favorite social media sites: www.facebook.com/PearlRiverResort, www.twitter.com/PRRofficial, or http://www.youtube.com/user/PearlRiverResort.