Suspect arrested in July 4th shooting in Newton

Newton police are releasing information about a shooting that happened earlier this month at the old Newton hospital.

Investigators say three people were shot on July 4th. Police arrested Jafabeon McBride on Friday, July 19th. He has been charged with aggravated assault in the shooting.

Three rifles were recovered during McBride’s arrest. They will be tested by the state crime lab.

McBride’s bond hearing was expected to happen either Monday or Tuesday.

Newton police say more arrests are possible in the case.