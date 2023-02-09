Suspicious People, Hay in the Road, Alarms and Disturbances in Leake

Wednesday 2/8/23
1:10 a.m. – Carthage Police checked an alarm at the Cash Saver on Allenwood Drive.
5:36 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Hwy 16 near Edinburg for a disabled 18-wheeler blocking the road.
6:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked an accident with no reported injuries on Hwy 13 near Good Hope.
9:14 a.m. – Leake Deputies received a call about a horse loose in the road on Laurel Hill Road.
10:45 a.m. – Leake Law Enforcement was given a BOLO for a missing person driving a Silver Buick Enclave.
11:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a reckless driver northbound on Hwy 25.
12:20 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to N Jordan Street for a resident who reported they had been threatened.
2:23 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of suspicious people on Battle Bluff Road.
3:34 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of a truck dropping bales of hay in the road on Hwy 35 and Plesant Hill Road.
3:41 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a resident of Johnson Town Road having trouble with a neighbor.
4:57 p.m. Leake Deputies responded to an unknown disturbance on Crain Road.
5:47 p.m. – Carthage Police checked an alarm at Moore’s Pharmacy on Hwy 16 E.
6:38 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a disturbance with a possible assault on Hwy 488.