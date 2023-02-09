Suspicious People, Hay in the Road, Alarms and Disturbances in Leake

HomeLeakeSuspicious People, Hay in the Road, Alarms and Disturbances in Leake

Wednesday 2/8/23

 

1:10 a.m. – Carthage Police checked an alarm at the Cash Saver on Allenwood Drive.

5:36 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Hwy 16 near Edinburg for a disabled 18-wheeler blocking the road.

6:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked an accident with no reported injuries on Hwy 13 near Good Hope.

9:14 a.m. – Leake Deputies received a call about a horse loose in the road on Laurel Hill Road.

10:45 a.m. – Leake Law Enforcement was given a BOLO for a missing person driving a Silver Buick Enclave.

11:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a reckless driver northbound on Hwy 25.

12:20 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to N Jordan Street for a resident who reported they had been threatened.

2:23 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of suspicious people on Battle Bluff Road.

3:34 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of a truck dropping bales of hay in the road on Hwy 35 and Plesant Hill Road.

3:41 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a resident of Johnson Town Road having trouble with a neighbor.

4:57 p.m. Leake Deputies responded to an unknown disturbance on Crain Road.

5:47 p.m. – Carthage Police checked an alarm at Moore’s Pharmacy on Hwy 16 E.

6:38 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a disturbance with a possible assault on Hwy 488.

 

