Suspicious Persons and Donkeys Loose in Leake

Monday, June 20, 2022

5:38 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious individual possibly holding a weapon and walking down HWY 43 a few miles past Thomastown heading toward the Madison County line.

9:16 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to several donkeys out in the roadway on Midway Road near Sunrise Baptist Church.

2:07 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious looking person walking down HWY 35 South near the Pearl River bridge with a gun. Deputies checked on the person who had run out of gas and was walking home.

3:08 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on HWY 35 South near Twin City regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.

